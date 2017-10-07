VIDEO: Couple's fight at Texas restaurant goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

The footage was first posted on Reddit showing a heated exchange between a man and woman. She can be seen swinging her fists at the man as he holds a beer and a carryout container. He eventually threw the carryout food in her face. (KTRK)

By Steve Campion
BAYTOWN, Texas --
ABC7 sister station KTRK has learned more about a viral video recorded inside a restaurant in Baytown, Texas.

The footage was first posted on Reddit showing a heated exchange between a man and woman. She can be seen swinging her fists at the man as he holds a beer and a carryout container. He eventually threw the carryout food in her face.

Baytown police officers said the people in the video are a couple. They identified them as Garett Wilder, 26, and his girlfriend, Brittany Farber, 24. They charged them both with misdemeanors for public intoxication.

Wilder talked to KTRK about the incident after we tracked him down. He admitted alcohol played a factor. He expressed remorse about the altercation.

"I've got nothing to say about it really," said Wilder. "I really don't want to talk about. She was a little embarrassed by it, but now she's kind of embraced that everyone has seen it."

Wilder said Farber was at work Thursday afternoon. He said the two are back together and haven't had any alcohol since the incident.

Bayou City Wings said they suspended three employees are a result of the video being posted online.

Related Topics:
caught on cameraviral videofightdomestic violencebeersurveillance videoTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
San Jose teacher arrested, accused of lewd acts with a minor
Harvey, Irma blamed for 33,000 job losses
Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Nate, evacuation orders declared
Rapper Nelly arrested on suspicion of rape
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area woman almost killed in alleged road rage crash
Fleet Week takes over San Francisco with dazzling air shows, feelings of patriotism
London police detain man after car hits, injures pedestrians near museum
Show More
5 days after Las Vegas massacre many questions remain, few answers
Fleet Week air shows dazzle spectators while snarling SF traffic
Strange call leads Petaluma animal control to alligator in backyard
Hillary Clinton talks cyber security at Stanford
7 on Your Side: Federal officials searching for ways to secure data
More News
Top Video
Harvey, Irma blamed for 33,000 job losses
Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Nate, evacuation orders declared
London police detain man after car hits, injures pedestrians near museum
San Jose teacher arrested, accused of lewd acts with a minor
More Video