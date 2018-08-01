WILDFIRE

VIDEO: Eel Fire becomes third blaze to erupt in Mendocino County

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews are busy battling another wildfire in Mendocino County, which has now grown to 1,000 acres and is zero percent contained.

LAKEPORT, Calif. (KGO) --
Another wildfire burning in Mendocino County has now grown to 1,000 acres and is zero percent contained.

The Eel Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon about 40 miles north of the Mendocino Complex Fires.

New video shows crews fighting the Eel Fire from the air.

RELATED: Mendocino Complex Fires increase to more than 90,000 acres

Road closures and evacuations are in place for many residents near Mendocino Pass Road in the community of Covelo.

There aren't any immediate reports of houses burned, but officials have ordered evacuations for about 60 homes in the area, an old ranching and farming area on the edge of a national forest.

MAPS: Wildfires burning across California

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:


The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firefirefightersevacuationwildfireComplex FireCarr FireMendocino
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mendocino Complex fires increase to more than 90,000 acres
Carr Fire: All people reported missing located by police, sheriff's officials
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Photos from the wildfires across California
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
'Firenado' swirls amid Carr Fire in Shasta County
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 30,000 acres, 10 percent contained
WILDFIRE
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
North Bay volunteers send tons of supplies to California fire victims
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
More wildfire
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News