VIDEO: Eel Fire becomes third blaze to erupt in Mendocino County

Another wildfire burning in Mendocino County has now grown to 1,000 acres and is zero percent contained.The Eel Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon about 40 miles north of the Mendocino Complex Fires.New video shows crews fighting the Eel Fire from the air.Road closures and evacuations are in place for many residents near Mendocino Pass Road in the community of Covelo.There aren't any immediate reports of houses burned, but officials have ordered evacuations for about 60 homes in the area, an old ranching and farming area on the edge of a national forest.