VIDEO: Family tries to get in touch with engineer after YouTube shooting

A family is desperately trying to get in touch with their loved one after he sent them a series of text messages during a shooting at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno.ABC7's Dion Lim met a woman who said her 30-year-old son is a software engineer at YouTube. She says he texted to say he was hiding after hearing gunshots while on the campus' lunch patio.In one of his messages he wrote, "I love you all, I am safe for now."