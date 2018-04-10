  • LIVE VIDEO Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on data sharing
ROAD RAGE

VIDEO: Motorcyclist injured in Florida road rage crash

Motorcyclist injured in road rage incident. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 10, 2018.

A driver slammed into a motorcyclist during a road rage incident in Florida that was captured on video.

RELATED: Video shows extreme road rage on Texas freeway

Motorcyclist Darin Hendrickson says he got into a heated confrontation with a driver in Sarasota on Sunday.

That's when the driver swerved, hitting Hendrickson, and causing him to crash.

RELATED: Fourth suspect arrested in beating of Lyft driver on San Francisco freeway

Hendrickson was badly bruised and his bike was totalled.

Police are still looking for the driver.
