VIDEO: N.J. officer shouts, saves man from oncoming train

Officer rescues man from oncoming train. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 25, 2018. (WPVI)

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. --
A police officer in New Jersey saved a man who was just seconds from being struck by a moving commuter train.

Body camera video captured the incident as Perth Amboy Patrolman Kyle Savoia ran along the tracks last Thursday. "Hey, bud! Hey move," Savoia shouted as he screamed "stop the train!" The man got off the tracks with moments to spare before the train stopped.

Two other officers had notified New Jersey Transit to slow the train.

Savoia told the man, who appeared distressed, to sit down. The man asked the officer where he came from and then thanked the officer.

The man's name has not been released and it's not known why he was sitting on the tracks.
