STEPHON CLARK

VIDEO: Rev. Al Sharpton: Stephon Clark 'should be alive today'

EMBED </>More Videos

Rev. Al Sharpton gave a touching eulogy Thursday for Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police, saying "he should be alive today" and that "we must stand for justice."

SACRAMENTO (KGO) --
Rev. Al Sharpton gave a touching eulogy for Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police, saying he "should be alive today" and that "we must stand for justice."

He previously called the shooting "an atrocity" that shows the urgent need for intervention against police misconduct and a thorough investigation into Clark's death.

Sharpton says young black men have been killed all over the country and it's time to "stop this madness."

Click on the video player above to watch Sharpton deliver the eulogy.

Click here for full coverage on the shooting death of Stephon Clark.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingman killedfatal shootingpolicepolice-involved shootingcrimeviolencememorialStephon Clarkfuneralpolice shootingSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Rev. Al Sharpton gives touching eulogy for Stephon Clark
Wake held for Stephon Clark, Sacramento man killed by police
Protesters standoff with police at Sacramento forum for officer-involved shooting
Investigation into fatal officer-involved shooting of Stephon Clark underway
Grandmother of man killed by Sacramento police calls for change
Protests move to capitol building after Sacramento officer-involved shooting
Sacramento PD says officers receiving death threats after fatal shooting
Protests erupt in Sacramento after deadly officer-involved shooting
STEPHON CLARK
Rev. Al Sharpton gives touching eulogy for Stephon Clark
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
Family of man shot, killed by Vallejo police sues
Family holds emotional wake for Stephon Clark in Sacramento
More Stephon Clark
Top Stories
Rev. Al Sharpton gives touching eulogy for Stephon Clark
Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz gets 'piles' of fan letters
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about auto-pilot
7 On Your Side tax hotline today with Michael Finney
Officials identify 75-year-old killed in Sonoma Raceway crash
Record warmth hits Bay Area for 2nd consecutive day
Man who owes $500K in child support vanishes on paddleboard
The Disney Vs. Pixar bracket will tear your office apart
Show More
Settlement apparently reached in fatal autonomous Uber vehicle crash
'Affluenza' mom Tonya Couch arrested days before son's release from jail
Report: Snap issues another round of pink slips
2-alarm fire prompts evacuations at motel in Hayward
A's open the season versus Angels at Oakland Coliseum today
More News
Top Video
Rev. Al Sharpton gives touching eulogy for Stephon Clark
Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz gets 'piles' of fan letters
Settlement apparently reached in fatal autonomous Uber vehicle crash
Record warmth hits Bay Area for 2nd consecutive day
More Video