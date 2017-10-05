LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

New video shows man loading victims in truck during Vegas shooting

New video shows a man helping and loading victims in his truck during the mass shooting that killed at least 58 people and injured 527. (KGO-TV)


LAS VEGAS (KGO) --
New video shows a man helping and loading victims in his truck during the mass shooting that killed at least 58 people and injuring 527.

He said everyone looked so helpless and vulnerable, and had to help.

In the meantime, investigators are trying to determine exactly what happened. Officials said the more they look, the more it seems the gunman had help. "It's troublesome this individual was able to move this amount of gear inside the hotel room unassisted, Clerk County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.


The head of trauma at the University Medical Center says more victims are expected to be released from the hospital on Thursday.

Pres. Trump visited patients at the hospital on Wednesday, and some doctors said the president's visit really helped lift the mood there.
