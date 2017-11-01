Bodycam video shows Pittsburg police applying chokehold before suspect's death

This still from bodycam footage shows Pittsburg police using a chokehold maneuver. (KGO-TV)

By
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) --
Bodycam video obtained by the East Bay Times shows a Pittsburg Police officer putting 32 year-old Humberto Martinez of Bay Point in a chokehold.

At one point, you can hear Martinez struggling to breathe.

The encounter was the result of a pursuit that began after police tried to pull over Martinez for expired tags. Martinez drove to a friend's house instead and ran into the garage.

Officers chased him into the kitchen and after a struggle, an officer ended up applying the chokehold.

"And from there it's just a life and death struggle where Humberto was struggling to breathe and they're insisting he not move while they choke him out and they killed him," said Michael Haddad, an attorney representing Martinez's family in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Officers tried to revive Martinez to no avail. A coroner's inquest jury found his death to be an accident, but friends who were at the house when it happened believe otherwise.

"That little bit of him dying and struggling to breathe? How could you not hear a man trying to breathe and you still keep on choking him and beating him?" said Sonya Serna, Martinez's friend.

A spokesman for Pittsburg Police declined to comment on camera, but in a written statement, Captain S. Albanese said the department believes the officers "acted lawfully, appropriately, and consistent with training and experience."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chokingman killedpoliceinvestigationdrivingcrimeinvestigationsPittsburgBay Point
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Celebrations erupt after Astros World Series win
Santa Rosa's Luther Burbank Center for the Arts miraculously survives North Bay fires
Sunnyvale police identify K9 officer killed in stabbing
EXCLUSIVE: SFPD taser decision to be made Friday, officials support it
TIPS: How to stay safe as winter approaches in the Sierra
7 on Your Side helps man who says big ticket Ebay drone never arrived
Massive salad recall effecting Bay Area Trader Joe's stores
Victims identified from New York City bike path rampage
Show More
Affordable housing takes center stage as Silicon Valley leaders gather to chart future
Police identify suspect arrested for Discovery Bay murder
SFPD Officer in critical but stable condition after shootout
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
At least 1 hurt in San Francisco Tenderloin shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC7 viewers celebrate Halloween 2017!
PHOTOS: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
More Photos