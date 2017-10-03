Video shows rifle inside Las Vegas shooter's hotel room

LAS VEGAS --Video shows the Las Vegas hotel suite from which Stephen Paddock unleashed a firestorm on concertgoers.
In the video, an assault rifle resting on a bipod is seen on the floor, which is criss-crossed by yellow crime-scene tape. Authorities said Paddock killed 59 people and injured another 527 early Monday in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
More than a year before Stephen Paddock is believed to have fired into a crowd and killed dozens of people from a Mandalay Bay hotel room, a North Carolina man says he took video of that exact room.
Charlotte man Jeff Bridges told ABC that he stayed in the room in January of 2016 on a 3-day vacation with his wife.
"Do you want to see what the view was from Mandalay Bay?" he captioned the video on Facebook. "Andrea and I stayed in that EXACT same room last year on the 32nd floor! Room 32-135! The video ironically ends with a view down on the concert area. Again, we would like to send our thoughts and prayers to everyone impacted by this tragedy! #LasVegas #PrayingForVegas"