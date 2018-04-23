VIDEO: Toronto officer faces off with driver accused of killing 9 in van incident

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3382832" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A white van hit pedestrians in Toronto, Canada, injuring many people.

Terrifying video surfaced of a police officer facing off with the accused driver of a van that plowed into pedestrians in Toronto. Police say nine people have been confirmed dead and at least 16 were injured after a van in Toronto plowed into pedestrians.The video captured by an anonymous person shows the officer confronting the driver outside his van after the attack. The suspect is seen repeatedly raising his gun aggressively and pointing it at the officer.Watch the video in the player above to see the full confrontation.