VIDEO: Veterans Home Chaplain says Yountville victims were 'truly heroes'

A "Celebration of Life" was held on Wednesday to remember the three women -- Dr. Jennifer Gray Golick, Christine Loeber and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba -- who died at a veterans center in Yountville. At the memorial, Chaplain Ira Book honored the victims, calling them leaders of their family, who were unafraid and proud to serve those who served."I used to call the Veterans Home of California, Yountville's best kept secret. In good conscience, I can no longer do that," he said. "We call the veterans home a 'home' deliberately. It becomes the new home for many of our residents whom we fondly call members; as members of our family. We mourn for Christine (Loeber), for Jennifer (Gonzales Shushereba) and Jennifer (Gray Golick). They were leaders of our family. They were unafraid, they were proud to serve those who served."