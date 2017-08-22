ABC7 ORIGINALS

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit

EMBED </>More Videos

Recent small quakes around the Bay Area are good reminders to be prepared for when a larger one strikes. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.

Recent small quakes around the Bay Area are good reminders to be prepared for when a larger one strikes.

QUAKE TRACKER: Information on recent earthquakes in the Bay Area

So what do you put in your kit? Watch the video in the player above for the essentials.

Also, don't forget to check your kit twice a year to make sure nothing has expired.

Click here for more information on earthquake preparedness.

VIDEO: How early earthquake warning system for West Coast could save lives
EMBED More News Videos

The USGS Geological Survey, along with state and university partners, is developing and testing an earthquake early warning system for the West Coast.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
earthquakeprepare norcalabc7 originalsbay areadisaster
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
VIDEO: How early quake warning system could save lives
ABC7 ORIGINALS
Wife of Bay Area Barcelona victim seeks waiter who helped husband
VIDEO: Uh-oh, you stared directly at the solar eclipse... now what?
Wife of Bay Area terror attack victim speaks out
Yum! But what the heck is the MIND diet?
More abc7 originals
Top Stories
Firefighters battling large grass fire at Camp Parks in Dublin
Wife of Bay Area Barcelona victim seeks waiter who helped husband
Girl braids hair to match friend, sends message about racism
Santa Clara officials, 49ers spar over audit results
Suspect who fatally shot Oakland firefighter to be arraigned in SJ
Tickets to go on sale for Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco
E. Bay leaders denounce racism ahead of Sunday rally in Berkeley
SF leaders await decision from NPS over permit for right-wing rally
Show More
San Jose sharks, volunteers team up to build bikes for kids
San Jose organizations encouraged to apply for #BeautifySJ grant
3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Bay Area coast
Some remains of sailors found on USS John McCain
Powerball jackpot soars to $700 million
More News
Top Video
Wife of Bay Area Barcelona victim seeks waiter who helped husband
Santa Clara officials, 49ers spar over audit results
3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Bay Area coast
Tickets to go on sale for Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco
More Video