VIDEO: Wildfire burning in Santa Cruz Mountains prompts evacuations

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KGO) --Fire crews are battling a wildfire in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Tuesday that left two people injured and forced at least 150 residents to evacuate.
An evacuation center has been opened at Boulder Creek Elementary school.
MORE: Evacuations taking place in several areas of Santa Cruz Mountains for #BearFire https://t.co/nOmmTNvoPB pic.twitter.com/g0e9SlXrgP— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 17, 2017
Fire spreading by climbing valley walls now, lack of wind means chimney effect only influence. Light winds later today. #BearFire pic.twitter.com/bJiz6TYmaY— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) October 17, 2017