VIDEO: Wildfires wreak havoc on Northern California

Various fires raging in Northern California have killed several people, destroyed or damaged thousands of structures, scorched hundreds of thousands of acres, and continues to challenge firefighters, evacuees, and first responders. Is this the "new normal?" (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
The Carr Fire has killed several people, destroyed or damaged over 1,000 structures, scorched nearly 100,000 acres, and continues to challenge firefighters, evacuees, and first responders in Northern California.

As people cope with losing their homes, and in the worst cases, their loved ones, we look back at the sights and sounds of an apocalyptic scene hitting home.

Click here for the latest information from Cal Fire on the incident, including updated evacuation information.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

