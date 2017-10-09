  • BREAKING NEWS At least 1 dead, 2 injured, 65,000 acres destroyed in horrific North Bay fires
  • LIVE VIDEO ABC7 News coverage of multiple brush fires burning in North Bay
  • LIVE VIDEO Sky7 over massive wildfires burning in North Bay
NORTH BAY FIRES

VIDEOS: A look at various places fires are burning in the North Bay

This image from Sky7 shows a large plume of smoke that's devastating the North Bay on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
The fires burning in the North Bay have destroyed homes and forced residents to evacuate. Here's a look at ABC7 News coverage.

VIDEO: Man surveys home destroyed in Santa Rosa
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 News reporter Cornell Barnard was with Santa Rosa resident John Graves on Monday morning as he got the first look at what used to be his home at Ranchette Road and Anderson Drive.


VIDEO: Santa Rosa family says home looted during chaos of North Bay fires
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 News reporter Amy Hollyfield discusses the unthinkable -- looting the home of a person who has evacuated from a potentially deadly string of fires that have destroyed over 1,500 structures.



VIDEO: Hilton, Fountaingrove hotels destroyed by wildfires
EMBED More News Videos

The devastating wildfire in the North Bay has destroyed homes and businesses, including the Fountaingrove Inn and Hilton Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa.



VIDEO: Small Sonoma County neighborhood destroyed by fire
EMBED More News Videos

At least a dozen to a half dozen homes in a small Sonoma County neighborhood were destroyed by the monster fire burning in the North Bay.


VIDEO: Crews battle wildfire at large building in Santa Rosa
EMBED More News Videos

Crews are battling the North Bay wildfire that's destroyed part of a large building in Santa Rosa.


Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firenapa countybrush firefirefightersevacuationsonoma countyNorth Bay FireswildfireGlen EllenSanta RosaNapa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
NORTH BAY FIRES
Homes destroyed by fire in Napa's Silverado Resort area
At least 1 dead, 2 injured, 65,000 acres destroyed in horrific North Bay fires
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
VIDEO: A look from above the North Bay wildfires
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
At least 1 dead, 2 injured, 65,000 acres destroyed in horrific North Bay fires
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
VIDEO: Santa Rosa family says home looted during chaos of North Bay fires
VIDEO: A look from above the North Bay wildfires
Homes destroyed by fire in Napa's Silverado Resort area
VIDEO: Man surveys home destroyed in Santa Rosa
VIDEO: Crews battle wildfire at large building in Santa Rosa
Small Sonoma County neighborhood destroyed by fire
Show More
PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
North Bay hospital affected by fires needs doctors
Gov. Brown declares State of Emergency for North Bay fires
Body of Las Vegas shooting victim Stacee Etcheber returns home to Novato
Friend of Vegas shooter: 'I want to solve this'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fires force evacuations in Napa, Calistoga areas
PHOTOS: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival 2017 in San Francisco
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
PHOTOS: Dozens killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
More Photos