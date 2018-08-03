OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Nia Wilson, the young woman who was fatally stabbed in an apparent random attack at an Oakland BART station, was remembered by friends and family at a public memorial service on Friday.
VIDEO: Letifah Wilson says love for sister Nia 'will never fade away'
VIDEO: Congresswoman Barbara Lee: 'We stand with you today demanding justice'
VIDEO: Heartbreaking speech from Nia Wilson's niece: 'Can you promise to come visit me in my dreams?'
CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:
- What we know about deadly stabbing at Oakland's MacArthur BART station
- Here's how you can help the family of BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
- 'Remember Her': A tribute to Nia Wilson
- 'He was wiping off his knife': BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack that killed sister
- Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
- Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
- Anne Hathaway shares powerful post about Nia Wilson
- Artists nationwide remember BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson in their art
- Celebrities share grief, sorrow for BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
- 'Stand down': BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
- TIPS: How to stay safe on BART
- Bart releases info on pair of homicides