NORTH BAY FIRES

VIDEOS: Fast-moving wildfires overwhelm various locations in North Bay

This image from Sky7 shows a large plume of smoke that's devastating the North Bay on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
The fires burning in the North Bay have destroyed homes and forced residents to evacuate. Here's a look at ABC7 News coverage.

VIDEO: Homes destroyed as wildfires rage through North Bay
Crews are working to extinguish wildfires burning in Napa that have destroyed dozens of homes on Monday.

VIDEO: Desolation, twisted metal, burnt wood,
replace fire-ravaged homes in Santa Rosa
Crews are working to extinguish wildfires burning in Napa that have destroyed dozens of homes on Monday.

VIDEO: Driving through destroyed Santa Rosa neighborhood
The wildfires raging in the North Bay have destroyed several neighborhoods. ABC7's Dan Noyes has a look at Santiago Drive in Santa Rosa, where homes on both side of the road are gone.


VIDEO: Large plume of smoke sits over North Bay
The deadly wildfire that's destroyed more than 1,500 structures in the North Bay is sending a plume of smoke in the air that's visible from miles around.



VIDEO: Man surveys home destroyed in Santa Rosa
ABC7 News reporter Cornell Barnard was with Santa Rosa resident John Graves on Monday morning as he got the first look at what used to be his home at Ranchette Road and Anderson Drive.


VIDEO: Santa Rosa family says home looted during chaos of North Bay fires
ABC7 News reporter Amy Hollyfield discusses the unthinkable -- looting the home of a person who has evacuated from a potentially deadly string of fires that have destroyed over 1,500 structures.



VIDEO: Hilton, Fountaingrove hotels destroyed by wildfires
The devastating wildfire in the North Bay has destroyed homes and businesses, including the Fountaingrove Inn and Hilton Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa.



VIDEO: Small Sonoma County neighborhood destroyed by fire
At least a dozen to a half dozen homes in a small Sonoma County neighborhood were destroyed by the monster fire burning in the North Bay.


VIDEO: Crews battle wildfire at large building in Santa Rosa
Crews are battling the North Bay wildfire that's destroyed part of a large building in Santa Rosa.


VIDEO: Homes destroyed by fire in Napa's Silverado Resort area
Firefighters told ABC7 News crews had to let a home burn near Stone Mountain Circle in Napa to conserve water, so they could save nearby homes.


VIDEO: Wildfire destroys North Bay homes
Crews are working to extinguish wildfires burning in Napa that have destroyed dozens of homes on Monday.


PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
