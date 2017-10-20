Vigil in Santa Rosa provides healing from horrific North Bay fires

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --After a tough couple of weeks, members of the North Bay community came together to mourn lives lost in the horrific fires that swept across several counties killing dozens.
Community members , fire victims and families gather in courthouse square in Santa Rosa to try to heal after the fires. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/HRIM0BhKXB— Lonni Rivera (@lonnirivera) October 21, 2017
Watch the video in the player above for the full story.
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims