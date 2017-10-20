Vigil in Santa Rosa provides healing from horrific North Bay fires

Community members , fire victims and families gather in courthouse square in Santa Rosa to try to heal after the fires. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/HRIM0BhKXB — Lonni Rivera (@lonnirivera) October 21, 2017

After a tough couple of weeks, members of the North Bay community came together to mourn lives lost in the horrific fires that swept across several counties killing dozens.Watch the video in the player above for the full story.