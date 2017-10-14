  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
Virginia State University campus on lockdown after shooting

Virginia State University in on lockdown after a shooting on campus. (Via. VSUPolice Twitter)

PETERSBURG, Va. --
Virginia State University is on lockdown after a shooting on campus.

University police tweeted on Saturday night, "Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow."

A second tweet said police were still on the scene, the campus remains on lockdown and to continue to avoid the area.

The university's website says the Petersburg, Virginia school located about 24 miles south of Richmond was celebrating the final day of its homecoming.

No further information was immediately available.
