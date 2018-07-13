Visitors get stuck on gondola lift at Oakland Zoo

Oakland Zoo officials say visitors were stuck on a gondola lift for 30 minutes before crews were able to fix it. (KGO)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland Zoo officials say visitors were stuck on a gondola lift for 30 minutes Friday before crews were able to fix it.

Officials said people were on board 16 of the 20 cars, but it is unclear at this time exactly how many people were stuck in total.

A woman told ABC7 News that she and her four children were "terrified" and told they would probably have to get down using ladders.

Fortunately, crews were able to quickly resolve the problem.

No other details are available at this time.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
