In Sonoma, there's been an overwhelming grassroots response from the community to help victims of the fires. The Sonoma Community Center opened up at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and started registering people who want to volunteer in any way they can.The city is having them fill out forms stating what hours they can work and any special skills they may have. There is a need for medical staff such as doctors and nurses.They are also looking for Spanish speakers and people who can work overnight shifts.At Sonoma Valley High School, people have been dropping off food and clothing for those in need. Those staying overnight are grateful for the help.Donations are also being taken at Ramekins located at 450 West Spain Street in Sonoma, the Veterans Hall at 126 1st Street West in Sonoma, and FISH (Friends in Sonoma Helping) at 18330 Sonoma Highway in Sonoma.