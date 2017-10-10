WEATHER

Bay Area volunteers come together to help North Bay fire victims

This is an image of a volunteer working to provide aid for victims of the North Bay fires. (KGO-TV )

by Janine DelaVega
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
In Sonoma, there's been an overwhelming grassroots response from the community to help victims of the fires. The Sonoma Community Center opened up at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and started registering people who want to volunteer in any way they can.

The city is having them fill out forms stating what hours they can work and any special skills they may have. There is a need for medical staff such as doctors and nurses.

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

They are also looking for Spanish speakers and people who can work overnight shifts.

At Sonoma Valley High School, people have been dropping off food and clothing for those in need. Those staying overnight are grateful for the help.

Donations are also being taken at Ramekins located at 450 West Spain Street in Sonoma, the Veterans Hall at 126 1st Street West in Sonoma, and FISH (Friends in Sonoma Helping) at 18330 Sonoma Highway in Sonoma.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
