Volunteers donate blood to help Las Vegas shooting victims

Outside the blood donor center in Las Vegas. There were so many donations of food and water- this man offered all that was left to give. pic.twitter.com/3D9T3uDiC2 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 3, 2017

Volunteer at Las Vegas blood center telling drivers the parking lot is full. pic.twitter.com/2MtfhhdAKT — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 2, 2017

Line at blood donor center in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/51LeLOeOSI — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas officials put out an urgent call for blood donations and there was an incredible response at the blood donation center.Some people ABC7 News spoke with said they waited in line for hours, and this was just to sign up to give blood. Once inside, they were questioned, and filled out paperwork. Some said they would stay there as long as it took to donate blood to help the victims of the mass shooting.At the Las Vegas airport, ABC7 News met people who were trying to get home to the Bay Area after leaving the concert Sunday night. One airport employee said they were very busy Monday morning because people wanted to change to earlier flights.At the blood centers, there were people who brought food and drinks to fuel the blood donors, and volunteers directed traffic.There was a great outpouring of support in Las Vegas, everyone uniting together to help those who were injured in the shooting.