As Hurricane Irma runs through the Caribbean and approaches Florida, downloads of the app have surged, making it the top app in iTunes and Google Play.
Zello is a free walkie-talkie app that can be used on smartphones, tablets or PCs. The app uses cells data service or Wi-Fi to make your device into a two-way radio. It requires less bandwidth than a phone call, meaning the walkie-talkie will often work when calls won't go through.
Hoping to dispel misinformation, Zello has warned that internet service, either through Wi-Fi or cellular data, is necessary to use the app.
There is a massive misinformation among users in Puerto Rico that Zello will work without internet. It will *not*, please RT.— Zello Inc (@Zello) September 6, 2017
Zello has also warned that the app uses a lot of battery power. It is recommended to have an external battery or power source. If your phone has low battery, Zello recommends turning off the app and enabling push notifications when it is not in use.
During Harvey rescue efforts, groups like the Louisiana Cajun Navy instructed those needing help after Hurricane Harvey to download the app saying, "The best source of communication at this time is the Zello walkie-talkie app."