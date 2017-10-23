  • BREAKING NEWS At least 2 dead, CHP officer hurt in shooting in Clearlake Oaks
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

War of words drags on after President's apology to widow of fallen soldier

Myeshia Johnson kisses the casket of her slain husband, Army Sgt. La David Johnson, at his funeral in Cooper City, Florida, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (CNN/AP)

COOPER CITY, Florida (KGO) --
Myeisha Johnson, the widow of La David Johnson, spoke exclusively on GMA this morning.

Her husband was one of four soldiers killed in Niger. The condolence call she received from the President has created a controversy.

She said his call made her feel worse and it seemed he could not remember her husband's name without looking at a report in front of him.

Mr. Trump refuted that on Twitter today, saying, "I spoke his name, from the beginning, without hesitation."


Meanwhile the women of the Congressional Black Caucus are demanding an apology from the President's Chief of Staff, General John Kelly, who last week blasted Congresswoman Frederica Wilson. She is a friend of the Johnson family and listened to the President's condolence call on speaker phone. Kelly criticized that and went further calling the lawmaker "an empty barrel" who bragged about getting money for an FBI building in her district. Video released of that 2015 incident contradicts General Kelly.
East Bay Democratic Congresswoman Barbara Lee calls it "A bold-faced lie" and wants an immediate apology.

The former Chairman of the California Republican Party says no apology is necessary. Tom Del Beccaro says further politicizing a soldier's death is not good for America.

