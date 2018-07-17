BUS CRASH

Nail-biting video shows bus hanging over bridge in Spain

EMBED </>More Videos

Heart-stopping video out of Spain shows a bus teetering on the edge of a bridge in Madrid. (Emergencias Madrid OFICIAL )

MADRID (KGO) --
Heart-stopping video out of Spain shows a bus teetering on the edge of a bridge in Madrid.

RELATED: Passenger speaks out after surviving bus crash on Highway 101 in San Francisco

Emergencias Madrid (Madrid Emergency Service) shared video of the crash.

According to officials, the bus was left hanging off the bridge after the driver reportedly lost control in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 15.

RELATED: School bus driver in Tennessee crash that killed 6 accused of repeatedly raping teen while out on bond

The bus was on its way to pick up people from Madrid's Mad Cool Festival when it crashed through the barrier. There were no passengers.

Firefighters rescued the driver and secured the bus.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus driverbus accidentu.s. & worldcrashamazing videotraffictraffic accident
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUS CRASH
25 taken to hospitals after bus overturns on 10 Fwy in Los Angeles
11-year-old relives horrific moments of New Jersey bus crash
Top of bus sheared off, dozens hurt on Long Island
Brother of hockey bus crash victim shares talents beyond the ice
These are the victims of the Canada hockey team bus crash
More bus crash
Top Stories
1 killed, 2 injured after plane crash near Truckee Airport, officials say
President Trump unfazed by GOP criticism, says Putin meeting was great
Will cryptocurrency become a part of everyday life?
MGM sues Las Vegas shooting victims
Obama gives Trump sharp rebuke in Mandela address on values
SoCal deputy competes in cute dance-off with kid
Man accused of raping 4 women in Bay Area due in court
NB Hwy 101 ramp to EB Hwy 92 reopened in San Mateo
Show More
SFMTA deciding on tour bus ban near 'Full House'
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
Woman rescued from Monterey Co. coast recounts crash
Here's how patients say they reversed early Alzheimer's symptoms
Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant woman
More News