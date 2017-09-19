Live Broadcast
WATCH LIVE 7:30 AM: Trump to addresses the U.N. General Assembly
FILE -- President Donald Trump speaks at the United Nations. (ABC News)
KGO
Tuesday, September 19, 2017 05:18AM
President Donald Trump will make his landmark first address to the United Nations General Assembly this morning.
LIVE VIDEO 7:30 a.m.: Trump delivers speech at U.N.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trump, the 'America first' president, goes to the UN
Hurricane Maria lashes Dominica, now menaces other islands
BART releases images of suspect in attempted robbery
Gilroy residents encourage city council to support DACA
Protest shuts down Pelosi's DREAM Act news conference in SF
Petaluma residents disappointed by decaying golf course
TechCrunch Disrupt gets visit from 'Silicon Valley' star
Here's why some claim the world will end on Saturday
San Francisco sheriff's deputy's gun stolen from rental car
Possible salmonella outbreak linked to papayas kills two people
SF supervisor moves to ban robots from sidewalks
Woman shot in leg during struggle with robbers in Mission District
Oakland's main library vandalized with graffiti
Photos
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
PHOTOS: Product launch event at Apple headquarters
PHOTOS: Bay Area pays tribute to victims of Sept. 11
