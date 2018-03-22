WATCH LIVE: ABC7 Puppy Cam

In honor of National Puppy Day, ABC7 News is launching a big adoption event Friday with our Perfect Pet partners to help dogs at local agencies find forever homes.
Click here to watch our live Puppy Cam on Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
And remember, you can take the Puppy Cam with you on the go! Watch on the ABC7 News App or sneak a peek here while you're at work.
Click here to download the ABC7 app to get breaking news alerts and watch live ABC7 News video from anywhere.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)