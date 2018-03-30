STEPHON CLARK

Pathologist says Sacramento police shot Stephon Clark 7 times in the back

Sacramento shooting victim Stephon Clark is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A pathologist said Sacramento police shot Stephon Clark, the 22-year-old-unarmed black man, seven times in the back and that it took him 10 minutes to die.

During a press conference Friday, a doctor said, "the proposition that he was facing officers when he was shot is inconsistent with forensic evidence."

TIMELINE: Police shooting deaths that shocked the nation

On March 18, Sacramento police fired at least 20 rounds at Clark as he stood in his grandmother's backyard with a cellphone in his hand, something officers thought was a gun.

VIDEO: Rev. Al Sharpton: Stephon Clark 'should be alive today'
Rev. Al Sharpton gave a touching eulogy Thursday for Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police, saying "he should be alive today" and that "we must stand for justice."



Funeral services were held Thursday for Clark where Reverend Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy while standing beside Clark's older brother. "We came for Stevante, we came for the family, we came because this boy should be alive today," Sharpton said.

The union representing Sacramento police called the deadly shooting "justified."

Protesters took to the streets again Thursday, calling for the officers involved to be held accountable

They claim Clark took a quote "shooting stance" when he was confronted in his grandmother's backyard.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
