WATCH LIVE: Brush fire prompts evacuations in Moraga

A brush fire burning near Buckingham Drive in Moraga prompted evacuations on Monday. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
MORAGA, Calif. (KGO) --
A fire is burning dangerously close to power lines and a neighborhood on Buckingham Drive in Moraga on Monday.

It's also not far from Campolindo High School and the Rheem shopping center.

This is a very active firefight. Cal Fire helicopters are attacking the fire from the air, dropping flame retardant and doing water dumps, hoping to stop the fire from spreading to Moraga Road.

Ground crews are cutting a fire line. At this point, the wind has picked up but it appears to be pushing the fire back onto itself, which is a good thing.

SKY7 shows the flames burning dangerously close to homes. There are a lot of concerned neighbors watching the fire.

Twenty homes are under evacuation orders as Cal Fire crews attack the blaze from the air.

The fire has grown from 15-20 acres but is 75 percent contained. So far, there have been no reports of damage.

