WATCH LIVE: Concord fire threatens homes, prompts evacuations

A brush fire first reported Friday afternoon is burning in Concord near Ygnacio Valley and Cowell roads. About 100 homes were threatened and evacuations have been ordered.Cal-Fire has been called in to assist Contra Costa County firefighters.The fire is moving down Ygnacio Valley Road toward Crystyl Ranch Drive and has burned about 100 acres, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman Steve Hill."For the moment it is mostly contained on the west side of Crystyl Ranch," Hill said. The fire started to the west of Crystyl Ranch Drive and has been moving east because of moderate winds, Hill added.Hill said the road is helping to halt the fire's eastward progress and that firefighters have been making progress to contain the blaze.