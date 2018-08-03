NIA WILSON

Memorial service for Nia Wilson, stabbing victim at Oakland BART station

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A public memorial service is underway for Nia Wilson, the 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed in an apparent random attack at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland.



The service is being held at Acts Full Gospel Church in Oakland.

Nia Wilson was just 18 years old when she was killed in an unprovoked stabbing at MacArthur BART station in Oakland. Fighting through sorrow, her friends, family, and the community at large are mourning the teenager who brightened the lives of those she knew, and has inspired many who never got the chance.

More News