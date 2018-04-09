  • LIVE VIDEO California police chiefs discuss proposed bill over peace officers' use of force
USE OF FORCE

WATCH LIVE: California police chiefs deliver response to proposed bill on use of force

The California Police Chiefs Association, along with members of the California Peace Officers Association, will be delivering a joint news conference to discuss recently proposed legislation regarding peace officers' use of force.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
Police chiefs from across California are delivering their response Monday in Fairfield to proposed legislation they say would protect criminals and put communities in danger.

The California Police Chiefs Association says the proposed bill would restrict how officers can respond to dangerous situations.

"Officers are faced with split-second decisions every day. We are concerned about our ability to protect the communities we serve under this proposed piece of legislation," California Police Chiefs Association President David Swing said in a statement.

Officials say those in attendance include:

Police Chief Diana Bishop, San Rafael PD
Police Chief David Honda, Watsonville PD
Police Chief Ron Raman, San Pablo PD

CPOA First Vice President Sheriff Jay Varney, Madera County
Police Chief Andrew Mills, Santa Cruz PD
Police Chief Brian Addington, Pittsburg PD
Police Chief John Carli, Vacaville PD
Police Chief Tammany Brooks, Antioch PD

Police Chief Randy Fenn, Fairfield PD
Police Chief Majit Sappal, Martinez PD

Elissa Harrington will have the latest on this developing story tonight on ABC7 News. Click here to follow her on Twitter.

Click here for more stories, pictures and videos on use of force.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policeuse of forcepolice brutalitypolice chiefFairfield
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
USE OF FORCE
SF cops one step closer to obtaining tasers, police commission approves policy
San Francisco Police commission set to potentially approve taser policy
Family of man who died after Anaheim PD arrest wants answers
Community angry after SFPD shoots, kills suspect in Mission District
More use of force
Top Stories
Police announce arrests in burglary spree across SF
Company keeps billing couple that died in North Bay wildfires
Mark Zuckerberg's testimony for Congress released
Women can't be paid less than men based on past wages, court says
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
Abused olympians supporting legislation to protect patients
Duckworth becomes 1st US senator to give birth while in office
Show More
The new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer is here
Storm damage closes Stinson Beach parking lot indefinitely
Attorney: Federal agents seize documents from Trump's lawyer
Bus driver helps girl who lost mom with her hair every morning
Trump Tower fire accidental; Councilman pushes sprinkler law
More News