Police chiefs from across California are delivering their response Monday in Fairfield to proposed legislation they say would protect criminals and put communities in danger.The California Police Chiefs Association says the proposed bill would restrict how officers can respond to dangerous situations."Officers are faced with split-second decisions every day. We are concerned about our ability to protect the communities we serve under this proposed piece of legislation," California Police Chiefs Association President David Swing said in a statement.Officials say those in attendance include:Police Chief Diana Bishop, San Rafael PDPolice Chief David Honda, Watsonville PDPolice Chief Ron Raman, San Pablo PDCPOA First Vice President Sheriff Jay Varney, Madera CountyPolice Chief Andrew Mills, Santa Cruz PDPolice Chief Brian Addington, Pittsburg PDPolice Chief John Carli, Vacaville PDPolice Chief Tammany Brooks, Antioch PDPolice Chief Randy Fenn, Fairfield PDPolice Chief Majit Sappal, Martinez PD