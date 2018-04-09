FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --Police chiefs from across California are delivering their response Monday in Fairfield to proposed legislation they say would protect criminals and put communities in danger.
The California Police Chiefs Association says the proposed bill would restrict how officers can respond to dangerous situations.
"Officers are faced with split-second decisions every day. We are concerned about our ability to protect the communities we serve under this proposed piece of legislation," California Police Chiefs Association President David Swing said in a statement.
Officials say those in attendance include:
Police Chief Diana Bishop, San Rafael PD
Police Chief David Honda, Watsonville PD
Police Chief Ron Raman, San Pablo PD
CPOA First Vice President Sheriff Jay Varney, Madera County
Police Chief Andrew Mills, Santa Cruz PD
Police Chief Brian Addington, Pittsburg PD
Police Chief John Carli, Vacaville PD
Police Chief Tammany Brooks, Antioch PD
Police Chief Randy Fenn, Fairfield PD
Police Chief Majit Sappal, Martinez PD
