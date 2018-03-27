Sacramento leaders discuss investigation of fatal officer-involved shooting of unarmed man

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3265123" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The grandmother of an unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police is calling for changes in the way police confront suspects. She suggests shooting them in an extremity.

California and Sacramento leaders held a news conference Tuesday on the deadly officer-involved shooting of 22-year-old Stephon Clark.The family of Clark wants criminal charges brought against the two officers who shot Clark 20 times in his grandmother's backyard. He was suspected of breaking into cars. Police say they thought he had a gun in his hand, but it turned out to be a cell phone.California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will join Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and community leaders at the news conferenceTonight, hundreds of people are expected to show up at Sacramento's City Council meeting to protest the shooting. The council says it wants the city's police chief to speak and then turn the microphone over for public comment.