NORTH BAY FIRES

Drone video captures surreal moment of postal worker delivering mail in burned neighborhood

Douglas Thron flew his drone over a fire ravaged Santa Rosa neighborhood and spotted a postal worker delivering mail to home that had been burned. (KGO)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Douglas Thron flew his drone over a fire ravaged Santa Rosa neighborhood with a singular focus. The aerial cinematographer wanted to capture the devastation and show people all over the world that this was not just a regular fire -- this was a fire of historic, epic proportion.

Thron captured that devastation, and in the process, captured something more. A lone Postal Service worker driving his route through burned out streets of what was once a vibrant neighborhood.

Thron said he thought the postal worker might be making his way through the neighborhood to see the damage for himself. "To see a postman all of a sudden driving along...I did a double take, but then I got a little closer and saw he was actually delivering mail."

Watching the video is both haunting and peaceful...a moment of normalcy, when nothing around us feels normal at all.
