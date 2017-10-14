Douglas Thron flew his drone over a fire ravaged Santa Rosa neighborhood with a singular focus. The aerial cinematographer wanted to capture the devastation and show people all over the world that this was not just a regular fire -- this was a fire of historic, epic proportion.Thron captured that devastation, and in the process, captured something more. A lone Postal Service worker driving his route through burned out streets of what was once a vibrant neighborhood.Thron said he thought the postal worker might be making his way through the neighborhood to see the damage for himself. "To see a postman all of a sudden driving along...I did a double take, but then I got a little closer and saw he was actually delivering mail."Watching the video is both haunting and peaceful...a moment of normalcy, when nothing around us feels normal at all.