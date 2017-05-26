LANDSLIDE

Big Sur businesses remain open despite devastating landslide

It's been a challenging year for residents in the community of Big Sur. Landslides caused by recent storms have left many wondering when they'll be able to catch a break. But shop owners want the Bay Area to know that Big Sur remains open for business. (KGO-TV)

BIG SUR, Calif. (KGO) --
It's been a challenging year for residents in the community of Big Sur. Landslides caused by recent storms have left many wondering when they'll be able to catch a break. But shop owners want the Bay Area to know that Big Sur remains open for business.

RELATED: Another massive landslide cuts off Hwy 1 access to Big Sur

"One of the most trying years that we've had in doing 17 years of business between the fires, and the road closing," said Francesca Mellinger, co-owner of the Local Color Gallery.

She says this season wasn't supposed to be like this.

