Hurricane Irma evacuees arrive to safety in Bay Area

Travelers wait in line at San Francisco International Airport after evacuating Florida due to Hurricane Irma on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (KGO) --
There are already long lines at airports. Come Saturday, no one will be able to leave the Miami and Ft. Lauderdale area on a commercial flight.

"The evacuation is like nothing I've ever seen," said Palm Beach resident Jen Beebe. "Everyone is leaving."

One by one, passengers from United flight 1530 from Ft. Lauderdale told ABC7 News what they had to do to leave.

Lindsey Sloan drove from Miami to Ft. Lauderdale. "We ended up getting a hotel by the airport last night," she said.

"It was our first adult trip without the babies -- their first grandma sleepover and then when the storm came, we went through madness. Literally 20 hours of trying to get the kids on a plane with us," Beebe added.

Alicia Ferro has a daughter in Burlingame. She told her, "You have to take a plane and come here."
PHOTOS: Irma leaves devastation in its wake as it moves through the Caribbean


As Hurricane Irma approaches, it's getting harder for people to find a flight out of Southern Florida. As of Saturday, all airports will be closed.
"I live in South Beach next to the Flamingo -- right on the beach. We're expecting it to be leveled when we get back," said one passenger.

Stacy Hills, a travel agent with Edge of Wonder Travels Unlimited says it may take passengers a long time to return home. "If you're visiting family or have a place to stay, there will be more availability the further you are able to get that return flight."

"I have a flight booked but it's Tuesday, so I don't know that it's going to happen," said Ft. Lauderdale resident Marsha Bionta. "Thank God I have my brother and can stay with them."

She's staying in Livermore for the time being.

Sloan is staying with her money in Marin County. "My mom was going crazy, 'You need to get out now,' I came here," Sloan added. "It's a long way but I'm with my mom. It's worth it."

