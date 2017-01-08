WEATHER

1 dead after car found submerged in Oakland
In Oakland crews rescued one person after a car went into the water. (KGO-TV)

By Cornell Barnard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
One person has died after a car went into the water about a half a mile from the Oakland International Airport.

Around 8 a.m., fire crews with the Oakland Fire Department responded to Langley Street and Doolittle Drive.

Rescue swimmers with both the Alameda County Sheriff's Office and the San Francisco Fire Department's also responded to the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital and was reported dead around noon.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

