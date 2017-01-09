WEATHER

1 injured in mudslide on northbound Hwy 17 near Scotts Valley
One person was transported to the hospital after a mudslide on northbound Highway 17 near Scotts Valley early this morning. (KGO-TV)

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
An ABC7 News photographer got caught in a mudslide that shut down Highway 17 near Scotts Valley this morning. The news van he was in was partially crushed and there were live wires and debris all around him.


The slide happened just after 3 a.m. A news van on assignment for ABC7 Mornings was on the scene when the hill gave way, sending tons of rock, loose gravel and vegetation crashing down in the dark. The ABC7 News photographer was inside the van and was injured. He was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

PHOTOS: Major January storm across Bay Area


For a while, the CHP re-routed commute traffic heading from Santa Cruz to San Jose onto a side road. Some of those commuters said it took them an hour just to drive the bypass. At about 10 a.m., Caltrans was able to cone-off the two southbound lanes of 17, allowing northbound traffic to use one of those lanes.

The crews have a big job ahead of them, using a frontloader to clear the slide and fill a nearby dump truck, but it's a slow process.

The CHP expects traffic to be impacted through the night.

