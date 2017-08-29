WEATHER

12 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">James Smith wades past a storm damaged building after Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast Monday, Aug. 29, 2005 in Gulfport, Miss.. (Photo&#47;JOHN BAZEMORE)</span></div>
August 29 marks the anniversary of the day Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans.

The powerful hurricane hit Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2005. It forced a storm surge that breached a system of levees built to protect New Orleans.

The storm would go on to cause significant damage to the Gulf Coast from Texas to central Florida. It would ravage New Orleans while displacing countless residents.

This year the anniversary comes just days after Hurricane Harvey became the strongest storm to hit Texas in decades, leaving behind historic flooding in Houston. See photos of the 2005 storm in the gallery above.
