HEAT WAVE

14 treated for heat-related issues at Pleasanton event as heat wave drags on

Participants in a Scottish culture event are seen in Pleasanton, Calif. on a record-breaking hot day on Saturday, September 2, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --
More than a dozen people had to be treated for heat-related issues at an event in Pleasanton as the Bay Area sizzled as a heat wave dragged on Saturday.

Attendance was low at the 152nd Scottish Highland Gathering and Games at the Alameda County Fairgrounds where temperatures soared into the triple digits. 14 People attending had to be treated for heat-related issues.

RELATED: Watch your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast

"The discomfort goes away as you get used to it, but then you get dizzy," Andy Mitchell said.

Organizers of the event said it was the hottest it had been there in a quarter century, so they added misting stations. Medics were also passing out water and ice packs.

"We've had 14 or 15 heat related calls and the symptoms that have been general nausea, weakness, some have been vomiting," Alameda County Fire Department Battalion Chief John Walsh said.

PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area


The heat was impacting just about everyone and everything Saturday, which forced the Alameda County Fire Department to staff up, and cancel all out of county mutual aid calls. The heat increased the fire danger in the area.

"San Leandro, Hayward, Castro Valley, we are getting a lot more medical, heat related medicals," Walsh said.

RELATED: Watch your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherheatheat wavesevere weatherrecordwhere you liveair conditionerculturefestivaleventsPleasanton
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEAT WAVE
Second day of extreme heat brings power outages, health concerns
Silicon Valley Power looks to diversify energy sources during heat wave
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
South Bay couple doesn't let heat ruin wedding festivities
More heat wave
WEATHER
Second day of extreme heat brings power outages, health concerns
Jeff Lindner will donate $15K vacation fund
Free data recovery offered to those affected by Harvey
Spare the Air Alert in effect through Sunday
More Weather
Top Stories
South Korean military says North has conducted sixth nuclear test
Second day of extreme heat brings power outages, health concerns
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
ABC7 News forecast for Sunday morning
La Tuna Fire grows to 5,000 acres, 10 percent containment
Spare the Air Alert in effect through Sunday
Bowers leads California past UNC 35-30 in Wilcox's debut
Hundley homers in 10th as Giants top Cards 2-1
Show More
Arrest made in brutal attack of woman for casino winnings
President, first lady return to Harvey flood areas
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
President Trump returns to Texas to meet with Harvey victims
Caltrans removing piers from old Bay Bridge
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
More Photos