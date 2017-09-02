More than a dozen people had to be treated for heat-related issues at an event in Pleasanton as the Bay Area sizzled as a heat wave dragged on Saturday.Attendance was low at the 152nd Scottish Highland Gathering and Games at the Alameda County Fairgrounds where temperatures soared into the triple digits. 14 People attending had to be treated for heat-related issues."The discomfort goes away as you get used to it, but then you get dizzy," Andy Mitchell said.Organizers of the event said it was the hottest it had been there in a quarter century, so they added misting stations. Medics were also passing out water and ice packs."We've had 14 or 15 heat related calls and the symptoms that have been general nausea, weakness, some have been vomiting," Alameda County Fire Department Battalion Chief John Walsh said.The heat was impacting just about everyone and everything Saturday, which forced the Alameda County Fire Department to staff up, and cancel all out of county mutual aid calls. The heat increased the fire danger in the area."San Leandro, Hayward, Castro Valley, we are getting a lot more medical, heat related medicals," Walsh said.