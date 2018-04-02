Santa Clara Valley Water District removing 30 eucalyptus trees (some 150 feet+) along Saratoga Creek in Saratoga. Officials say trees were damaged from drought, insects & fungi and are a threat to fall into homes and power lines. 2 week project requires oversized crane. pic.twitter.com/EI6VMGvw9g — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) April 2, 2018

It's very peaceful along Saratoga Creek but that will soon change.Crews from the Santa Clara Valley Water District are setting up to take down about 30 Eucalyptus trees in the area Monday.This is a two week project. An oversized crane will be used along the creek between Cox Avenue and Prospect Road.SCVWD says the drought, insects and fungi did a lot of damage to the Eucalyptus trees.A big concern is the homes that line the creek.These trees are huge, some more than a 150 feet tall, and if they fell, they could do a lot of damage to people and property.PG&E distribution lines also run through the area and could be knocked down by falling trees and branches.SCVWD Vegetation Program Specialist John Chapman also says there are flooding conerns. "If you have big trees falling down and blocking the creek that's part of the district's mission is flood protection. So with increased falling trees we have an increased risk of flooding," said Chapman.This comes after some high profile incidents of trees falling on people across the Bay Area.On April 1st, firefighters had to rescue a man trapped under a portion of a fallen tree in San Francisco's McLaren Park. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.On March 23rd, a man was hit by a tree at Washington Park in Alameda while watching his daughter play softball. He had serious injuries.