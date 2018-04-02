WEATHER

Santa Clara Valley Water District removing 30 trees in Saratoga for safety reasons

EMBED </>More Videos

It's very peaceful along Saratoga Creek but that will soon change. (KGO-TV)

By
SARATOGA, Calif. (KGO) --
It's very peaceful along Saratoga Creek but that will soon change.

Crews from the Santa Clara Valley Water District are setting up to take down about 30 Eucalyptus trees in the area Monday.

This is a two week project. An oversized crane will be used along the creek between Cox Avenue and Prospect Road.



SCVWD says the drought, insects and fungi did a lot of damage to the Eucalyptus trees.

A big concern is the homes that line the creek.

RELATED: Santa Clara Valley groundwater back to pre-drought levels

These trees are huge, some more than a 150 feet tall, and if they fell, they could do a lot of damage to people and property.

PG&E distribution lines also run through the area and could be knocked down by falling trees and branches.

SCVWD Vegetation Program Specialist John Chapman also says there are flooding conerns. "If you have big trees falling down and blocking the creek that's part of the district's mission is flood protection. So with increased falling trees we have an increased risk of flooding," said Chapman.

This comes after some high profile incidents of trees falling on people across the Bay Area.

On April 1st, firefighters had to rescue a man trapped under a portion of a fallen tree in San Francisco's McLaren Park. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.

On March 23rd, a man was hit by a tree at Washington Park in Alameda while watching his daughter play softball. He had serious injuries.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathernatureenvironmentsanta clara countydroughtfloodingSaratoga
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Santa Clara Valley groundwater back to pre-drought levels
South Bay agencies say they're better prepared for flooding
WEATHER
Officials to conduct 4th Sierra snowpack survey of the year
AccuWeather forecast for Monday
What trees to cut down? Alameda grapples with decisions after tree fell on dad
Blue moon: What is it and is it really blue?
More Weather
Top Stories
NTSB 'unhappy' with Tesla after fiery Mountain View crash
San Jose father reunites with family after ICE release
FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars giving away lunch combos today
Warrants: Couple was having problems before alleged cold medicine murder
PG&E rebuilding underground lines in Santa Rosa fire zone
Couple forced child to drink toilet water, police say
Trump launches Twitter tirade, declares 'DACA is dead'
CHP: SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
Show More
East San Jose police chase ends with two arrests
Officials to conduct 4th Sierra snowpack survey of the year
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about Autopilot
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
Celebrities who have passed away recently
More News
Top Video
NTSB 'unhappy' with Tesla after fiery Mountain View crash
San Jose father reunites with family after ICE release
PG&E rebuilding underground lines in Santa Rosa fire zone
East San Jose police chase ends with two arrests
More Video