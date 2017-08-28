HURRICANE HARVEY

6 feared dead in Houston after van reportedly swept away in Harvey

A coast guard helicopter searches a neighborhood flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. (AP)

HOUSTON --
A television station is reporting that six family members are believed to have drowned in Houston when their van was swept away by floodwaters.

RELATED: How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey

The KHOU-TV report was attributed to three family members the station didn't identify. No bodies have been recovered.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo tells The Associated Press he has no information about the KHOU report but added that he's "really worried about how many bodies we're going to find" from Harvey's devastating flooding.

According to the station, four children - the youngest, a 6-year-old girl - and their grandparents are feared dead after the van hit high floods Sunday afternoon when crossing a bridge in Greens Bayou.

The driver of the vehicle, the children's great-uncle, reportedly escaped before the van was submerged and grabbed onto a tree limb as the van sunk. He told the children inside to try to escape through the back door, but they were unable to get out.

PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
Click here for the latest stories, videos and photos of Hurricane Harvey.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherhurricane harveyhurricanestormevacuationu.s. & worldsevere weatherstorm damagewind damageTexas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
Battered by Harvey, Houston braces for even more flooding
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
Bay Area firefighters heading for Hurricane zone in Texas
1 confirmed dead, at least 12 injured after Harvey's landfall
Hurricane Harvey evacuees offered free Airbnb stays
NASA releases footage of Harvey from space
What makes a storm 'tropical?'
HURRICANE HARVEY
Breweries canning water to help Harvey victims
Why you should file your Harvey insurance claim now
Photo of mother and baby's rescue becomes symbol of storm
Battered by Harvey, Houston braces for even more flooding
More hurricane harvey
WEATHER
Why you should file your Harvey insurance claim now
Photo of mother and baby's rescue becomes symbol of storm
Battered by Harvey, Houston braces for even more flooding
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
More Weather
Top Stories
Battered by Harvey, Houston braces for even more flooding
Counter protesters claim victory in Berkeley demonstrations
ACLU sues President Trump over transgender military ban
Trumps plan to travel to Texas Tuesday amid Harvey
Facebook's Zuckerberg, wife pen note to new baby girl
Hundreds of Harvey rescues, thousands of 911 calls swamp Houston area
Body of missing pregnant woman found wrapped in plastic, police say
VIDEO: Liberal shields Trump fan during Berkeley protest
Show More
East Bay residents try to beat the heat
Tense protests draw thousands to Berkeley
California teams to help in Texas after Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Harvey flooding leaves at least 3 dead, 14 injured
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos