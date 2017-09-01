HURRICANE HARVEY

92-year-old Harvey evacuee thankful for 'magnificent men' who rescued her

EMBED </>More Videos

Reuniting with Miss Shirley (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
We first met Ms. Shirley on live television while she was being rescued from floodwater during Harvey's assault on Houston.

"Oh, I didn't realize (I was on TV). I would have worn my wig for the occasion," she said as the crew burst out in laughter.

The reporter who first introduced us to Ms. Shirley caught up with her two days after her rescue, as she is taking shelter at a relative's home in west Houston.

She is doing very well after her harrowing adventure, and continues to sing the praises of her rescuers.

"The rescue was frightening, it was terrible. I kept thinking I was going to slip off into the water," Ms. Shirley recalled. "I just couldn't believe all the wonderful guys, big muscular good looking guys who were holding on to me and not letting me slip."

She added that while there were boats going up and down her street, "It was uncomfortable and scary, and it was just so wonderful to have the reassurance of these magnificent men."

Having charmed her rescuers, the TV audience and told her story has gone viral, Ms. Shirley laughed and admitted she loves the attention.

"Can't get enough of that wonderful stuff!" She added, "I'm just me, little old me."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldhurricane harveyevacuationfloodinghouston flood
Load Comments
HURRICANE HARVEY
Miranda Lambert helps animals affected by Hurricane Harvey
Beyonce, more Houstonians react to historic flooding
'Day of Giving' raises $14 million+ for Hurricane Harvey victims
Trapped bakers bake up a storm during Harvey
More hurricane harvey
WEATHER
Santa Clara Co. looks to diversify energy sources during heat wave
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
PG&E warns of potential outages during Bay Area heat wave
Hot weather forces some schools to dismiss early today
More Weather
Top Stories
Hot weather forces some schools to dismiss early today
PG&E warns of potential outages during Bay Area heat wave
Westbound I-80 in San Pablo reopens following big-rig crash
Driver hospitalized after car plunges off cliff on I-580
DANGEROUS HEAT: ABC7 News forecast for Friday afternoon
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
Bay Area traffic expected to spike after Labor Day
Epic Bay Area heat wave forces cancellation of events, school activities
Show More
'Day of Giving' raises $14 million+ for Hurricane Harvey victims
Suspect swims out to sea in escape attempt from police
Disney, ABC7 'Day of Giving' raises millions to support Hurricane Harvey victims
Trapped bakers bake up a storm during Harvey
Hurricane Irma strengthens in Atlantic, threat to US still uncertain
More News
Top Video
'Day of Giving' raises $14 million+ for Hurricane Harvey victims
Hot weather forces some schools to dismiss early today
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
Miranda Lambert helps animals affected by Hurricane Harvey
More Video