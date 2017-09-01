We first met Ms. Shirley on live television while she was being rescued from floodwater during Harvey's assault on Houston."Oh, I didn't realize (I was on TV). I would have worn my wig for the occasion," she said as the crew burst out in laughter.The reporter who first introduced us to Ms. Shirley caught up with her two days after her rescue, as she is taking shelter at a relative's home in west Houston.She is doing very well after her harrowing adventure, and continues to sing the praises of her rescuers."The rescue was frightening, it was terrible. I kept thinking I was going to slip off into the water," Ms. Shirley recalled. "I just couldn't believe all the wonderful guys, big muscular good looking guys who were holding on to me and not letting me slip."She added that while there were boats going up and down her street, "It was uncomfortable and scary, and it was just so wonderful to have the reassurance of these magnificent men."Having charmed her rescuers, the TV audience and told her story has gone viral, Ms. Shirley laughed and admitted she loves the attention."Can't get enough of that wonderful stuff!" She added, "I'm just me, little old me."