Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Fire danger relaxes, for now
Winds are nearly calm, temperatures in the 40s to 50s and relative humidity levels above 60 percent. These current conditions are the most conducive to fighting the fires that we experience the next 72 hours.
High clouds, smoke and sunshine fill our sky today. Highs reach similar levels to yesterday.
A dry cold front spreads breezy conditions across our neighborhoods tonight. Unfortunately, the fastest breezes rake the North Bay, likely enhancing the movement of our uncontained fires. Gusts could reach faster than 30mph overnight and again tomorrow night.
Concord: 84/51
Fremont: 81/48
Oakland: 79/51
Redwood City: 80/47
San Francisco: 75/52
San Jose: 84/52
Santa Rosa: 86/46
Coast
TODAY: High Clouds & Smokey
Highs: 71 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: High Clouds & Smokey
Highs: 78 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: High Clouds & Smokey
Highs: 81 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: High Clouds & Smokey
Highs: 83 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: High Clouds & Smokey
Highs: 77 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: High Clouds & Smokey
Highs: 82 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Wednesday:
Northwest wind speeds drop to 10-20 mph during the day as cooler and even drier air spreads across our neighborhoods behind tonight's dry cold front.
