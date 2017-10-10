WEATHER

ABC7 News weather forecast: Fire danger relaxes, for now

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)



Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Fire danger relaxes, for now

Winds are nearly calm, temperatures in the 40s to 50s and relative humidity levels above 60 percent. These current conditions are the most conducive to fighting the fires that we experience the next 72 hours.

High clouds, smoke and sunshine fill our sky today. Highs reach similar levels to yesterday.

A dry cold front spreads breezy conditions across our neighborhoods tonight. Unfortunately, the fastest breezes rake the North Bay, likely enhancing the movement of our uncontained fires. Gusts could reach faster than 30mph overnight and again tomorrow night.

Concord: 84/51
Fremont: 81/48
Oakland: 79/51
Redwood City: 80/47
San Francisco: 75/52
San Jose: 84/52
Santa Rosa: 86/46

Coast
TODAY: High Clouds & Smokey
Highs: 71 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: High Clouds & Smokey
Highs: 78 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: High Clouds & Smokey
Highs: 81 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: High Clouds & Smokey
Highs: 83 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees


Peninsula
TODAY: High Clouds & Smokey
Highs: 77 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: High Clouds & Smokey
Highs: 82 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Breezy, High Clouds & Smokey
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Wednesday:
Northwest wind speeds drop to 10-20 mph during the day as cooler and even drier air spreads across our neighborhoods behind tonight's dry cold front.

