ABC7 News forecast for Friday afternoon

Light Showers, Coolest Day this Week

It's another mild morning with our best chance of sprinkles to light showers. The chance lingers through the early afternoon. Clouds open for pockets of sunshine late this afternoon but too late for significant warming. Highs fall 2 to 6 degrees cooler than average, middle 60s at the Coast to near 80 degrees Inland.

We become cloudy and cooler with drizzle near the Coast tonight. Lows fall into the lower 50s to middle 60s.

Concord: 81/62
Fremont: 76/62
Oakland: 72/60
Redwood City: 76/63
San Francisco: 68/59
San Jose: 77/57
Santa Rosa: 73/57

Coast
TODAY: Showers then Partly Sunny
Highs: 65 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Showers then Partly Sunny
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sprinkles then Partly Sunny
Highs: 79 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Showers then Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 72 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Showers then Partly Sunny
Highs: 70 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Sprinkles then Partly Sunny
Highs: 74 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees

Friday:
The morning clouds and drizzle give way to a dry and partly sunny afternoon. Highs warm a few degrees. Dry and seasonal air arrives Saturday with more sunshine and warmer than average highs Sunday and Monday.

