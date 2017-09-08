ABC7 News forecast for Friday evening

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Low clouds will expand beyond the coast overnight and reach across the bay and locally inland. There is also a chance of spotty drizzle near the coast. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Tomorrow will be mainly sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from the mid-60s at the coast to around 90 inland.
Sunday will be significantly warmer, with highs ranging from low 70s at the coast to near 100 inland. But a much cooler pattern will develop on Monday, with a chance of showers late Monday into early Tuesday.
Concord: 89
Oakland: 75
Redwood City: 79
San Francisco: 68
San Jose: 81
Santa Rosa: 85
Coast
Tonight: Cloudy Overnight/Drizzle Possible
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Overnight
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Warm
Highs: Near 90
North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 80
South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Sunday:
Sunny & Warm to Hot Highs: Low 70s Coast to Near 100 Inland
