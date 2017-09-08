WEATHER

ABC7 News forecast for Friday evening

EMBED </>More Videos

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.



Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Low clouds will expand beyond the coast overnight and reach across the bay and locally inland. There is also a chance of spotty drizzle near the coast. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow will be mainly sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from the mid-60s at the coast to around 90 inland.

Sunday will be significantly warmer, with highs ranging from low 70s at the coast to near 100 inland. But a much cooler pattern will develop on Monday, with a chance of showers late Monday into early Tuesday.

Concord: 89
Oakland: 75
Redwood City: 79
San Francisco: 68
San Jose: 81
Santa Rosa: 85

Coast
Tonight: Cloudy Overnight/Drizzle Possible
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Overnight
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Warm
Highs: Near 90

North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 80

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Sunday:
Sunny & Warm to Hot Highs: Low 70s Coast to Near 100 Inland

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
5.6 million told to evacuate Florida due to Irma
Bay Area crews deploy to help before Hurricane Irma strikes Florida
Landfalling hurricanes with the highest winds in US history
America's deadliest hurricane killed more than 8k people
More Weather
Top Stories
New Caltrans signs spark curiosity among CA drivers
Equifax breach: Criticism from lawmakers, what people can do
ASK FINNEY: Equifax hack -- what now?
Hurricane Irma evacuations: What you need to know
Troy Gentry of country duo Montgomery Gentry dies in helicopter crash
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
University of California sues over Trump immigrant decision
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Show More
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Comic books, Rinse laundry service
Hurricane Jose now an extremely dangerous Category 4
Bay Area crews deploy to help before Hurricane Irma strikes Florida
Police: Toddler, dad both die from shooting themselves
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
More News
Top Video
University of California sues over Trump immigrant decision
At least 35 killed in one of biggest earthquakes ever in Mexico
Bay Area crews deploy to help before Hurricane Irma strikes Florida
Small plane reported missing near Bolinas
More Video