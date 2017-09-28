ABC7 News forecast for Friday morning

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Tonight will become partly cloudy late, with areas of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid-50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny but much cooler than today, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to mid-80s inland. This cooler pattern will remain steady through the weekend, followed by further cooling early next week.
Concord 91
Oakland 82
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 67
San Jose 81
Santa Rosa 80
Coast
Tonight: Low Clouds & Fog Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 80
Peninsula
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 80s
Saturday:
Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Low 80s Inland
