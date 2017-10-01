WEATHER

ABC7 News forecast for Monday morning

Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast. (KGO-TV )



Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Tonight will feature plenty of stars under clear skies and lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. It will also be breezy overnight with winds gusting out of the north between 20-30mph at times. Monday is a bright and breezy day. Fire danger is still running high in our Hills thanks to a combo of breezy winds and low humidity levels. A Red Flag Warning is in effect in the North and East Bay Hills for the threat of any fires starting and spreading quickly. Highs are in the mid 60s to low 80s.

Santa Rosa 81
San Francisco 70
Oakland 74
San Jose 79
Concord 81

Coast
Tonight: Clear Skies/Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies/Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies/Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Breezy
Highs: Low 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies/Breezy
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to lower 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies/Breezy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies/Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Breezy
Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 80s

Tuesday:
It stays breezy under sunny skies and temps in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

