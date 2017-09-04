WEATHER

ABC7 News forecast for Monday morning

Here is your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast for the Bay Area. (KGO)



Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Good morning! We begin today with unhealthy air. The fires across our state are pumping high levels of fine particulate matter into the sky. The same pollutants we monitor during the winter are creating unhealthy air during our heat wave. Good news, the heat is slowly being let out again today and the promise of a return, for some, of a milder and cleaner sea breeze. The 100s are over. Highs range from the 70s to 90s.

Moisture from the remnants of Lidia keep us partly sunny and under the threat of a thunderstorm today and tomorrow. The extra clouds aid the cooling but put more humidity in the air.

A Spare the Air alert is in effect today. And a Small Craft Advisory has been issued.

The cloud deck keeps us mild to warm and muggy again tonight.

Concord: 91/69
Fremont: 84/69
Oakland: 82/66
Redwood City: 86/69
San Francisco: 76/64
San Jose: 87/71
Santa Rosa: 86/64

Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 71 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 60 - 65 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 80 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 65 - 70 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 90 - 93 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 67 - 75 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 85 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 64 - 75 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 81 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 64 - 69 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 85 - 91 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 66 - 72 Degrees

Tuesday:
Moisture from Lidia keeps a remote chance of showers and thunderstorms in our forecast tomorrow. Highs continue their slow cooling trend.
The marine layer returns Wednesday. Expect significant cooling then.

