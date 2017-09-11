WEATHER

ABC7 News forecast for Monday night

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Monday evening.



Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Before 10 p.m., an isolated shower is possible. Any shower could contain lightning, hail and a quick downpour.

WATCH LIVE: Track the thundershowers moving through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Otherwise, it is a mild night with lows in the 60s. Tuesday is another warm and muggy day. There is the slight chance of a shower developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s to lower 90s.

Concord: 90
Oakland: 80
San Francisco: 79
San Jose: 89
Santa Rosa: 87

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Upper 80s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Lower 90s

North Bay
Tonight: Shower Chance
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 90s

Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

Wednesday:
After a chance of a morning shower, our heat and humidity eases under sunny afternoon skies highs are in the mid-60s to low 80s.

