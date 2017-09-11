ABC7 News forecast for Monday night

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Before 10 p.m., an isolated shower is possible. Any shower could contain lightning, hail and a quick downpour.
Otherwise, it is a mild night with lows in the 60s. Tuesday is another warm and muggy day. There is the slight chance of a shower developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s to lower 90s.
Concord: 90
Oakland: 80
San Francisco: 79
San Jose: 89
Santa Rosa: 87
Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s
East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Upper 80s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Lower 90s
North Bay
Tonight: Shower Chance
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 90s
Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Wednesday:
After a chance of a morning shower, our heat and humidity eases under sunny afternoon skies highs are in the mid-60s to low 80s.
